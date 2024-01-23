The nominations for the Oscars, the most prestigious in world cinema, were announced on the morning of Tuesday the 23rd. The Snow Society, JA Bayona's film that narrates the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes in October 1972, has managed to enter two nominations: best international film and best makeup and hairstyling. Also Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, which tells the story of a lonely dog ​​in New York, manages to enter as an animated feature film. Besides, Oppenheimerby Christopher Nolan, achieves 13 nominations; poor creatureseleven; The Moon Killers10, and Barbieeight.

Pedro Almodóvar, for the first time as a short film director, has been left off the list. Strange way of life— as Penélope Cruz—as best supporting actress for Ferrari, as he did at the SAG awards, those of the Screen Actors Guild. The Mexican film Totem has also been left out, but the one who has achieved a nomination is the Chilean Maite Alberdi with her documentary The infinite memory, which deals with the Alzheimer's suffered by the cultural journalist and well-known Chilean personality Augusto Góngora.

The first Oscar for Spain for a non-English speaking film (as the category was then called) was in 1983 for José Luis Garci for Start over, although Spain had already achieved 10 nominations since 1958. A decade later, in 1994, Fernando Trueba won for Belle Époque, and in 2000 Pedro Almodóvar for Everything about my mother. In 2005 Alejandro Amenábar achieved it by out to sea. The last nominee was pain and glory, by Almodóvar, in 2020. In total, Spain has achieved 20 nominations in this category, only behind France and Italy. The one in Bayonne is the 21st. Last year, in 2023, the winner was the German film No news at the front, of Edward Berger, who prevailed over Argentina, 1985, by Santiago Miter.

As has been customary since their meeting in movie theaters last summer, Barbie and Oppenheimer They dominate the box office, and also the awards season, although in this case Christopher Nolan's film prevails over Greta Gerwig's, and two strong competitors enter, poor creaturesby Yorgos Lanthimos, and The assassins of the moon, by Martin Scorsese. The latter also makes its protagonist, Lily Gladstone (of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu ethnic heritage), the first Native American actress to achieve an Oscar nomination. She will have strong competition against Emma Stone, who could win the second, after La La Landby poor creatures, to make it. Also competing against them is Annette Bening (Nyod), Carey Mulligan (Teacher) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a fall). Margot Robbie is left out for her role as Barbie.

As for supporting actresses, the award goes to whoever is winning everything in the awards season, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Those who stay) and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The color purple), America Ferrera (Barbie) and Jodie Foster (Nyad). In the men's category the fight will be between who seemed to start as a favorite, Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and who is winning many awards these weeks, Paul Giamatti (Those who stay). Competing against them is Bradley Cooper (Teacher), Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). As for supporting actor, Robert Downey Jr. seems to be the favorite (Oppenheimer), although they could surprise Robert de Niro (The Moon Killers Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Mark Ruffalo (poor creatures) and Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction).

As for directors, neither Cooper (who also received the nomination for best original screenplay) nor Greta Gerwig are on Scorsese's shortlist (The Moon Killers Nolan (Oppenheimer), Yorgos Lanthimos (poor creatures), the French Justine Triet (Anatomy of a fall and the British Jonathan Glazer (The area of ​​interest). Like every year, each candidacy has five nominees, except in the best film category, where there are 10. This 2024 they are competing for the top award American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, Those Who Stay, The Moon Killers, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Creatures and The area of ​​interest.

The reading of the nominations took place at 5:30 a.m., Los Angeles (California) time, 2:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, in two batches. In the first, nine categories have been announced and after an advertising break, just 12 minutes later, the second has arrived, with the other 14 disciplines. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, were in charge of announcing the nominations from Los Angeles and, as usual, the order in which the categories were going to be revealed was not known.

The 96th Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater, on the Walk of Fame, in the heart of Hollywood (Los Angeles).

