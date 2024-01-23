Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 11:22

France's data protection regulator CNIL fined Amazon's local warehouse management business on the grounds that the company put in place an “excessively intrusive” system to monitor the performance of its staff. The French agency said it fined Amazon France Logistique 32 million euros ($34.8 million) for allegedly collecting employee data from scanners used to process packages in order to measure their productivity and idle time.

The CNIL considered the system excessive, as it could lead the company to pressure employees to justify each stop or interruption. And he added that the company did not adequately inform employees and external visitors about video monitoring in workplaces, which violates the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

Amazon said it strongly disagrees with the CNIL and has the right to appeal, calling the conclusions “factually incorrect.” Source: Dow Jones Newswires.