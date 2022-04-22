EFQ Friday, April 22, 2022, 8:29 p.m.



Smart #1, the most anticipated electric SUV, already has a release date. The vehicle will hit the market with a renewed design, the most advanced technology and a new approach that position it as an ideal vehicle to conquer the city. You can now request information about its characteristics at Dimovil, the brand’s benchmark dealer in the Region of Murcia.

It will offer an authentic and comfortable electric mobility experience. The benefits of the Smart #1 have a maximum performance of 200 kW and will be able to charge in AC from 10% to 80% with 22 kW in 3 hours. This can be achieved in less than 30 minutes with super fast charging.

Regarding the design, it will present a pioneering and avant-garde exterior, with elements such as hidden electric handles, frameless doors or a panoramic roof. Regarding the interior, the relationship between space and surface has been prioritized. It will have a length of 4,270 mm, a wheelbase of 2,750 mm and 19-inch wheels.

Smart #1 wants to satisfy the needs and expectations of all customers. To do this, they have developed a progressive and intuitive digital ecosystem that prioritizes the driver’s experience. Among the services that it will offer, a wide range of applications to facilitate driving and a customizable infotainment interface stand out.

In addition, this vehicle, which will be available at all Dimovil dealerships at the end of the year, will have a voice assistant developed with artificial intelligence. Through this feature you can control the rest of the applications. This fits perfectly with the interconnected environment that the car promises, totally oriented to satisfy the needs of the users.