The one at Imola was supposed to represent a weekend of growth for Mercedes after 3 difficult appointments, and instead on the track dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari the W13s entrusted to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell immediately seemed in difficulty.

Variable weather conditions affected the team’s work already in the morning, with the seven-time world champion struggling to get his wet tires up to temperature and only eighteenth at the end of the session.

Things didn’t improve in qualifying. Both Hamilton and Russell managed to narrowly pass the Q1 cut, but when Sainz hit the wall, their fate was sealed. The red flag forced everyone to return to the pits and the arrival of the rain prevented the improvement of the times.

The result? Russell eleventh and Hamilton thirteenth. A disheartening result that certifies a technical crisis from which Mercedes is struggling to get out.

“It wasn’t a great session, it was disappointing. We arrived at Imola with optimism ”declared a rather disheartened Hamilton at the end of the session.

The words spoken by the seven-time world champion in Barcelona, ​​on the occasion of the pre-season tests, when Lewis defended his team, come to mind. Today, however, the words of English have been very different.

“I know everyone is working hard at the factory, but once again we haven’t been able to put things together and it’s disappointing. I think our performance as a team today is below expectations ”.

“Everything we should have done we didn’t. We will have to come back in the Sprint Qualifying. It will be difficult, but we hope to turn around. We will continue to work and see what we can do this weekend ”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The international direction was merciless when it framed a rather heated discussion in the box between Hamilton and Toto Wolff during the final stages of Q2. Lewis, however, wanted to keep the content of the chat with his boss secret …

“The discussion with Toto was about internal things that I don’t want to share. Now it has gone as it has gone ”.

A similar disappointment was expressed by George Russell, who was also eliminated in Q2 and forced to start tomorrow from the eleventh box. The Englishman highlighted how much the arrival of rain has influenced the current result.

“Absolutely. We always suffer in getting the tires up to temperature and we manage to improve in the second lap. We also saw it in Australia, especially when compared to what Alpine and McLaren did. They are able to get the tires up to temperature immediately, while we need even more than three laps ”.

“It is certainly a shame for how the red flags affected the result, but it is a weekend where there is a Sprint Race and we have a good chance to make up positions tomorrow”.

The hope for the new purchase of the Mercedes is all entrusted to the good, albeit not exceptional, performance of the W13 in the race compared to qualifying, even if Russell did not hide some perplexities.

“It will be interesting to see if with these new cars we will be able to follow closely ahead of us, but I don’t think there are so many laps to cause tire degradation and take advantage of our strengths compared to our rivals who are not Ferrari this weekend. and Red Bull. Let’s see what will happen ”.