According to statements by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Ovid Guzman known as ‘el ratón’ gave the order to assassinate a “popular Mexican singer” who would have opposed singing at the celebration of his marriage.

This Thursday the capture of Ovidio Guzmán was reported, son of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman. The 32-year-old man had become one of the most wanted criminals by the US authorities as he was considered one of the high-ranking members of the Sinaloa cartel.

His capture sparked intense shootouts between criminals and security forces, burning vehicles in various areas of the Sinaloa capital, and the suspension of flights.

The sons of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán were in charge of “eleven methamphetamine laboratories in the state of Sinaloa that produce between three thousand and five thousand pounds of methamphetamine per month,” the DEA reported.

These drugs were sold to other members of the criminal gang and to dealers in United States and Canada.

The report also mentions that Ovidio Guzmán was in charge of ordering the murder of “a drug trafficker and a popular Mexican singer who had refused to sing at his wedding,” the US institution indicates.

Although the name of the artist was not revealed publicly, the newspaper ‘La Opinión’ mentions that between 2019 and 2020 the singers lost their lives: Alex Quintero, Roberto Domínguez Trejo, Néstor Valdez, Julio Verdugo and Luis Mendoza, who were killed with a firearm.

For the year 2021, the US authorities offered a reward of five million dollars for information that led to the capture of Ovidio Guzmán.

The 32-year-old man will have to face charges for the distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from Mexico to that country from 2008 to 2018.

