The crime of Gonzalo Aguiar, the businessman who owns one of the most impressive properties in Punta del Este, the renowned “La Maison”, shook all of Uruguay. The main accused – who confessed to the murder – is Romina Camejo, his ex-wife and mother of their son, who is barely six months old.

As he was able to reconstruct The nation by police sources, The man tried to enter the aforementioned home, located on San Pablo Street, while forcing the door. After alerting authorities with a call to 911, Camejo confessed to the crime before investigators and declared that he shot him in the chest with a 9 mm automatic pistol – whose documentation was in order – after an argument between the two.

Romina Camejo, the accused for the murder of the businessman in Punta del Este.

Who is Camejo?



The accused is a very active user of social networks, in which she shares images of his eccentric and luxurious life with high-end cars, yachts, jet skis, mansions, trips and flights on private planes.

In addition, she performs as a singer under the stage name “Romi Camejo” and participated in the Latino Music Awards, in the edition that was held in Colombia two years ago. In his profile there is also a record of moments of his life with Aguiar in the mansion they had acquired in Punta del Este and memories of their marriage in 2022.

In addition to posing with cars from brands such as Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini in front of her house, Camejo also has a series of photos on her networks showing that she attended shooting classes and videos in which she can be seen shooting a rifle and a pistol.

He owned one of the most important properties in Punta del Este. Photo: El País / Uruguay (GDA)

Before separating, the couple had been victims of a robbery in their mansion. In February 2023, a group of three men entered the property, located near the charming Golf Club area in Punta del Este. The criminals took weapons, cell phones, among other things.

After investigations carried out at the scene, the Maldonado Police reported that, inside a vault, rifles, pistols, shotguns and more than 1,500 9mm caliber ammunition were found.

Months prior to the incident, Camejo and Aguiar had been investigated for carrying weapons, in July 2022. On that occasion, They were reported after being seen in the car, which led to a police chase and a subsequent arrest of an Ecuadorian and three Uruguayans, among whom was the then couple.. After being released, Camejo declared that everything had been “a big misunderstanding.”

Camejo used to post photos next to his luxury cars.

Previous threats



The accused's lawyer, Camilo Silvera, testified this Monday before the prosecutor in the case, Sebastián Robles, and indicated that One of the possibilities will be to appeal that the homicide was a case of “self-defense.” This would be based on the fact that there were alleged previous episodes of violence, which caused “a significant trauma” in Camejo.

On the other hand, Aguiar's ex-partner would have received a threat over the phone before shooting the businessman. According to what Silvera told El Observador, the businessman told Camejo that he was going to “cut her into little pieces.”

Besides, He added that when he arrived at the woman's house – where he was finally murdered – he was “completely exhausted”, which caused the argument and the subsequent outcome.. In the statement, he indicated that her client “was afraid” because her ex-partner was someone “violent” who “was always armed.”

Who was Gonzalo Aguiar?

Gonzalo Aguiar “has more than 20 years of experience in the development and management of construction projects,” detailed the latest update of his professional profile on LinkedIn.

In September 2020, he was named president of Boreal, the hemp processing plant that promised to be the largest in the region. The plant was inaugurated in the town of Colonia Garibaldi, Salto, and promised to generate 1,000 jobs.

It was a branch of a company of the same name originally from Canada, where Aguiar had also been president and director of Optima Caulking Group of Companies, a leading company in the construction industry.

Boreal did not have a happy ending. In July 2023, the company closed its doors in Uruguay and its employees found out about the closure through WhatsApp messages.

This scandal occurred in the middle of a complaint by Canadian investors against Aguiar for embezzlement of funds.

Months before the Boreal scandal, Aguiar's spectacular mansion was the center of newspaper and newscast news.

La Maison, one of the most imposing and important properties in Punta del Este, was the scene of a violent assault in February 2023.

Romina Camejo and Gonzalo Aguiar at their wedding party

At least four assailants broke into the home. By threatening the property's two security guards with a firearm, they entered the mansion. Minutes later, the guards received a beating from the criminals.

Upon entering the mansion, they beat Aguiar's father and tied him up. The criminals seized 20 long and short weapons, some of them collectible. In addition, they fled the scene with a chest and the cell phones of the guards and the man.

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) and EL PAÍS (URUGUAY) / GDA