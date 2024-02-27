













It is scheduled to be released in theaters in Japan sometime in 2024. Although we don't have an exact date yet, we do have an idea of ​​what the plot will cover, as it seems that the film will just adapt volume 14 of the light novels. The literary series has 16 volumes, so with this film, the animated adaptation is nowhere near catching up.

In preparation for the official launch of OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdomthe official account has shown on X (formerly Twitter) a new teaser where we can see Ainz fall from the skies.

What is it about Overlord? Where to see it?

If you play MMORPGs, you've probably gone through the terrible experience that, after a certain failure, one of your favorite games closes its servers. This is what happens to the protagonist of Overlord with your favorite game: Yggdrasil. Being the leader of one of the strongest guilds in the game, he decides to spend the last hours in the game, to remember and say goodbye to all the experiences he has had in it. However, after closing time He realizes that he has been transported to the game world and, what's more, the NPCs that previously served him have now become self-aware..

Taking the name Ainz Ooal Gown, as his guild was called, the protagonist begins to explore this new world aspiring to greatness and hoping that with his new name he can find other players who have been locked up like him.

With almost a decade of its first season, the anime of Overlord It has four seasons of 13 episodes each. and although it has two movies, these only serve as a recap of the first season. You can watch the entire Dark Hero adventure on Crunchyroll.

