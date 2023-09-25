It was a paradeby main streets of San Gregorio Chamicin the Panamerican’s highwayvery close to Comalapa Border and almost on the border with Guatemala. Two long lines of residents applauded and celebrated the marchersthat They went with armored cars, powerful machine guns, uniformed. But They were not our soldiers, They were members of the Sinaloa cartel that They paraded through the town announcing the arrival of those reinforcements for the fight they are fighting with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. for control that entire border region for months now.

It is incomprehensible that on the Guatemalan side, in the presence of the criminals displaying high-powered weapons400 elements were put on alert, while In Mexico not even the slightest shadow of the security forces appeared. The criminals organized the event, summoned media and people, paraded, settled in the area and nothing happened. Who’s in charge there? The criminals.

That’s what we call criminal empowerment: they paraded along that same road about 30 years ago, indigenous zapatistas who also challenged the State but had a political agenda that finally allowed them to negotiate and reach agreements with them. Now, practically erased zapatistas for the criminal groups, these are the ones who parade. But with them there is no negotiation agenda or possible agreement: The objective of criminal groups is to illegally accumulate resources and For that they need to end or neutralize the forces of the Statethere is no agenda other than illegal money.

That is what the strategy of hugs and not bullets does not understand and that is why it is a resounding failure.. For months the Mexican State has not been present in Frontera Comalapa, as in many other places in Chiapas and the country, and leaves the population in the hands of criminals. The murders, extortions, kidnappings are dailythe displaced number in the thousands, these routes serve to enter from weapons and drugs even migrants. The only limit for criminal groups They are the other criminal groups with which they dispute the territory.

A couple of months ago, after one of those confrontations between local groups of the CDS and the CJNGwhich caused the displacement of dozens of indigenous families, elements of the National Guard to Frontera Comalapa. They settled in the municipal seat and made tours. It was of no use because there was no action against the criminalswhich continued to operate on the periphery of the capital and now, as we saw, in the middle of the Pan-American highway (which due to its connection with the border and the sensitivity of the area would have to be considered a key space for national security and be treated as such) parade the criminalsreceived with cheers by the residents and no one bothers them.

It will be said from the pulpit of the morning that acting against them will produce victims. And it’s true. The point is that The real victims, the residents, the poorest of the poor, are sacrificed every dayin one way or another (at the same time that those from the Sinaloa Cartel in Frontera Comalapa a short distance from there, in Motozintla, the CJNG killed four people). It is the criminals who keep territoriesthose who They kidnap young people to train them as hitmen and women to abuse themthey They impose everything from the price of the tortilla to the price of the posh and allow or do not allow essential services.

There is no security operation in the area, no attempt to recover, to reestablish order, nor, from what we saw this weekend, any attempt to recover the social control that these criminal groups have gained.. And I insist: That happens on the southern border of the country.in an area that by itself should be considered national security.

We are not going to repeat now everything that happened with him zapatismo, but since its uprising in 1994, the Mexican State launched a broad mechanism that included everything from political initiatives to military and security initiatives, and infrastructure construction. He negotiated with the Zapatistas and reached a peace agreement, but at the same time he recovered key spaces and territories to be able to do so. If we look back, the zapatismo It remained in its bastions and was partially diluted due to its internal contradictions, but the State as such never lost control of the territory.

Today, against the drug trafficking cartels, much more dangerous and sinister than the Zapatistas, there is simply no action or reaction, no one even sets limits.. The state government of Rutilio Escandón does not say a word, neither now nor ever; The federal government ignores a phenomenon that it considers inconsequential. There is no way it is, but even less so when the same thing happens every day in many other places in the country.

Records and call

The call that Mario Delgado announced last Tuesday to elect Morena candidates for the nine states that will compete in 2009 has not satisfied many, but even less so the allies of the P.T. and the Green, which do not appear in it. The only thing that was said is that they can register as external without any express commitment or prior agreement. The discomfort in Green and the P.T. It is very large because in this way, with the double selection mechanism imposed and determined only by Morena, all its candidates could be erased at the stroke of a pen before even reaching the final survey. The issue has already provoked strong reactions from Gerardo Fernández Noroña and other militants allied with PT and Verde. The problem will have to be solved Claudia.

