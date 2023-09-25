Letters from Russia | I asked the Russians living near the border if their thoughts about Finland have changed

Ivan drives a thousand kilometers in Karelia and asks what the residents think of Finland now that the administration claims the neighbor is an “unfriendly country”.

Qute in the previous one in my letter teller, governor of Karelia Artur Parfenshikov suggested that Sortavala could be renamed Serdabol. The proposal is one of the governor’s patriotic initiatives.

War and propaganda also affect the ordinary inhabitants of Karelia. However, not as strongly as one could conclude from the messages of television and office holders.

I dare to say this based on the fact that I recently drove nearly a thousand kilometers in Laatokan Karjala and talked to people. I asked if the thoughts of the residents of the Republic of Karelia about Finland and the Finns – who are behind the closed border only a few kilometers away – have changed. Finnish history is still visible in Laatoka’s Karelia. How is it treated now?

Eso it should be mentioned that at the moment in Russia it is quite difficult to ask about anything related to “abroad”. People approach such discussions with great caution, even fear. Most of the time they just shut up. It’s safer that way.

So for every person who agreed to talk about the topic, I always met five or seven who remained silent.

Belyje Mosty, called Jukankoski in Finnish, is bubbling as before.

Bwalking by the Mosty waterfalls near Läskela I met of Constantine (name changed). He pointed out that silence is also a message.

“If a person doesn’t shout that he is on the side of war and Putin, that already says a lot,” Konstantin said. “You can be quiet together with such a person.”

Are Finns more peaceful than Russians, I asked.

“I wouldn’t say so,” answered Konstantin. “We and they have rough people. I think about the same. Roughness is not a question of nationality.”

Konstantin’s approach to the neighboring country was practical. He is a travel entrepreneur.

“I remember the time when the Finns visited us. They love to travel in RVs. Even then, however, foreigners made up no more than 20 percent of our customers. But that 20 percent was a sign of quality. If foreigners became your customers, it meant that you had good service. It is a great shame that there are no Finns in Karelia now.”

RI met in the brain Sergei’s (name changed). He said that he works as a construction worker and travels to Karelia once a week from St. Petersburg. Many new cottages are being built on the Russian side of Tyrjänjärvi. Länsiranta already belongs to the municipality of Parikkala in the province of South Karelia in Finland.

Sergei said that in the past he and his wife often traveled to Finland. That’s why they bought the plot in Raivio.

“Here we practically dream of living in two countries. But now we can’t get to Finland. I think it’s wrong from the Finns.”

The beginning of the border zone in Raivio. From here it is only about three kilometers to the border.

The Raivio area ends here.

In Sergei’s opinion, the Finns misunderstand the people on the other side of the border, i.e. in Russia, and therefore do not allow them to travel to their country as before.

“My wife and I have always treated our neighbors with respect. We are European oriented people. Those who are warlike in mind did not travel abroad, but sat in their homes and watched television.”

“In the past, it was a blessing to visit friends in Europe, in Finland. There is no such possibility now”, Sergei speaks and concludes:

“In Russia, I have had to live without speaking for a long time.”

Then Sergei smiles and shows the wifi icon on his phone. The internet connection is Finnish. Finnish acquaintances help in purchasing SIM cards. The Russian network does not work in Raivio.

JEkaterina works as a guide in the recently opened open-air museum called Karelia – the land of the ancients. It is part of the Salokylä accommodation center. Russians say museum into an ethno park.

The park is located near Ihala. It is perhaps the first attempt to revive the history of the Sámi people in Karelia, Russia.

“We are trying to show how intertwined the peoples are in our region,” says Jekaterina.

There are leaks in the outdoor air conditioner.

There are ancient boats on display.

The park is impressive. The origin of the totems and tents was not completely clear.

In the tents, you can get to know ancient tools and dishes.

Jekaterina is sorry for what the situation is now.

“Currently, it is not very popular to emphasize the kinship of the peoples of the regions. But it’s important to us. It annoys me that in Russia no attention is paid to preserving the traditions of ancient peoples. In Finland, preserving the Sámi tradition is almost a state task.”

Jekaterina says that she “really hopes” that Finns will still come to see the museum.

Igori I met in Kostamojärvi. He was fishing. He lives in the neighboring village of Kostamojärvi, which is called Välimäki. In the summer he works on his tractor, and in the winter he spends what he has earned on his tractor in the summer.

Igor has doubts about the Finns. When the water supply to homes stopped some time ago, it was said in the villages that Finland was the cause.

“We were told that there is no water in our homes because the Finns closed the Soskuanjoki with the dam,” he said.

It appears that the water main in the village of Välimäki broke in the spring, and the locals did not get water for a week. There was a rumor that was said to come from the authorities: that the Finns were to blame. Someone had published that claim in a VKontakte post as well, but I can’t find it anymore.

In any case, it also became clear to Igor later that the 40-kilometer long Soskuanjoki, which flows in the Lahdenpohja district of the Republic of Karelia, does not reach Finland.

But something about this was left to dig.

“I don’t think Finns like us. But who needs that kind of love? Everyone is just fooling us.”

Igor said that in the summer the heating bill was 8,000 rubles, or about 80 euros per month. “In June, dammit!”

What does Finland have to do with Igor’s heating bill, I asked.

“They all have gas. But our idiot comes every year to promise gas”, roared Igor.

Apparently, he was talking about Governor Parfenšikov.

The nearby gas distribution point has indeed been without gas for almost ten years, although the authorities have since 2014 promised the future.

Igor changed his speech again to another topic.

“I’m not interested in traveling abroad. It’s too late for me. But in any case, we live as neighbors of Finns, and we are still neighbors.”

Power station in Välimäki. The building is brand new, but there is no gas.

The village shop in Välimäki has been closed a long time ago.

Mafter my speech, I made this summation: Although many of my interlocutors remained silent when I asked about Finland, I did not meet a single person who was openly hostile to Finland. Despite joining NATO. And despite all the administration’s propaganda attempts to make Finland an “unfriendly country” in the eyes of Russians.

Ordinary Karelians still spoke of Finland using the word “neighbor”.

Letters from Russia In the series, Mihail, who has escaped from St. Petersburg, Jan from Moscow, and Ivan, who works in Karelia, Russia, write for Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are compiled and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS

Correction 25.9. at 8:35 am: Changed Raivola to Raivio in the first caption and on the map.

Correction 25.9. at 10:50 a.m.: Corrected information about the Finnish side of Tyrjänjärvi: it is the western part, not the eastern part.