The author is also preparing a free version that will introduce players to the first steps of Our Lord.

Have you ever wanted to be like God? The developer SimulaM has set out to experience divine powers through a video game: I Am Jesus Christ, where, obviously, we put ourselves in the shoes of the Son of God. To show the skills of Jesus Christ, the authors have not hesitated to teach miracles such as the ability to walk on water. However, the work of Our Lord is not spared from the combat scenes.

SimulaM intends to launch the game in December 2022, or at least its Early AccessObviously, we are talking about battles against demons. SimulaM has updated its community with new information about I Am Jesus Christ, including a short gameplay that shows the protagonist facing an evil being that possessed a local. Although very spectacular movements are not shown in the scenes, everything indicates that the final version of the game will incorporate mechanics to combat the creatures that torment people’s lives.

And when will this final version arrive? In the video, which you can consult at the beginning of this news, the authors explain that they intend to launch the game in December 2022 or, at most, have your Early Access. In addition, SimulaM wants to present us with the first steps of Jesus Christ with a free prologue which, according to his statements, could be released in September or October.

It is not the first time that we have seen the demons of I Am Jesus Christ, but SimulaM wanted to present us with a version more polished from what we knew. In addition, his game has captured the interest of players not only for the possibility of controlling Jesus Christ himself (one of the strong points of the delivery), but also for containing open world mechanics and a very focused approach to narrative.

More about: I Am Jesus Christ, SimulaM, Simulator, Gameplay, Early Access and Launch window.