Let’s face it, midnight spaghetti is one of the joys of life but unfortunately new research on night meals doesn’t think so. Scientists questioned the timing of meals and their impact on health from a research on calorie restriction that has been shown to prolong life and delay the onset of certain diseases.

Animal Studies revealed that the timing of calorie restriction may have an effect due to the circadian system, which controls the daily cycles of physiology, metabolism, and eating behaviors. This has also been linked to aging.

The results of the Research was published in the scientific journal Science.

Night meals: here’s why you should avoid them

But why should we avoid nighttime meals? University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, has decided to investigate the topic of meal timing and its possible effects on lengthening life.

Extensive research has revealed that calorie restriction increases the average lifespan of mice. But most of these studies involved scientists feeding low-calorie diets to lab mice throughout the day. Unlike humans, in fact, mice are nocturnal, which means they have evolved for eat night meals,

as a result, the scientists exploited automatic feeders to make sure some of the mice ate only during the night.

To determine whether meal timing could impact longevity regardless of calorie restriction and fasting, the research team divided the animals into 6 groups: in one group, which acted as a control, the animals could eat ad libitum (how much they wanted, when they wanted); the remaining 5 groups were subjected to low-calorie diets (30-40% fewer calories) with the same total calorie intake but different feeding programs.

Control mice who ate ad libitum had an average lifespan of 800 days, while mice on a low-calorie diet with food available 24 hours a day lived 875 days, or 10% longer. The calorie-restricted mice that ate only during the day (the inactive phase of their circadian cycle) and fasted for 12 hours at night lived 959 days. In other words, they lived nearly 20% longer than controls.

THE mice on a low-calorie diet that ate only during their active phase, then fasted for the remaining 12 hours, lived longer: laboratory rats recorded an average lifespan of 1,068 days, nearly 35% in more than in control guinea pigs: “We have discovered a new aspect of calorie restriction that significantly extends lifespan in our laboratory animalsSaid senior author Dr. Joseph Takahashi: “If these findings hold true in people, we may want to rethink whether we really want that midnight snack”He added referring to night meals.

The team also revealed that low-calorie diets improved regulation of glucose levels and insulin sensitivity, but the improvements were greater for mice that ate only at night (their active phase).). This indicates that the mice were healthier and aged more slowly, explained Dr Takahashi.

The researchers found that, in all mice, aging increased the activity of genes involved in inflammation and decreased the activity of genes involved in metabolism and circadian rhythms. Calorie restriction slowed these age-related changes, but mice that ate only one night reaped the greatest benefits.

“Since aging can be considered a progressive increase in inflammation, [la restrizione calorica] is also delaying this age-related increase in inflammation, which is also consistent with delaying the aging process“, Said Dr. Takahashi.

However, these studies have some limitations. A not inconsiderable information concerns the interruption of sleep which in some types may have caused premature death. Another factor to consider is that they were male mice: in females, ovarian hormones may provide some protection against disruption of circadian rhythms. Finally, it is not certain that the results obtained with mice will be replicated in humans. If this were the case, in addition to applying calorie restriction, it would be necessary to give up night meals, to obtain the benefit of healthy aging.

Scientists are thinking about the possibility of developing drugs that target circadian genes or the proteins they produce, in order to mimic the anti-aging benefits of eating only during the active phase: “We are working on this idea and looking for drugs that can improve circadian alignment“Said Dr Takahashi. “Fingers crossed! “

Nighttime meals also interfere with the body’s ability to keep blood sugar levels within a healthy range. One recent study has found that this was particularly identified in p people with a certain variation of the gene for the melatonin receptor. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. When its levels rise in the evening, this not only causes sleepiness but also impairs insulin secretion, dAs a result, the body has more difficulty controlling blood glucose levels after meals before to go to sleep.