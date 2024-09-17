The situation regarding The Sims series is not very clear but some interesting information comes from the updates released in the last few hours by Maxis on the subject: on the one hand it seems that Project Renewhich should represent a sort of new chapter in the series, is destined to continue, with a new playtest planned for this fallbut on the other hand Electronic Arts continues to report that don’t want to launch a The Sims 5but rather to continue support for The Sims 4.
Somehow, EA and Maxis seem particularly reluctant to want to talk about a real The Sims 5, preferring to think of a ongoing support for The Sims 4. This also has to do with the large community that the fourth chapter has built, which might not take well a drastic cut with the current chapter to “start from scratch” with a The Sims 5, which is why the publisher does not want to talk about a real sequel on the way.
The developers’ idea is therefore to continue to offer Expansions and new content for The Sims 4, but in the meantime Project Rene continues its development path, it seems.
Continued support for The Sims 4, plus news on Project Rene
According to EA, the decision not to publish a fifth edition of the game is due to the concern of players (over 80 million worldwide, according to EA) of having to start all over again after a decade of playing the current Sims 4.
For this reason, EA does not want to talk about The Sims 5, at least for now, but has confirmed its willingness to continue supporting The Sims 4.
Announced in October 2022, Project Rene looks like a next-gen The Sims, but it seems like you shouldn’t call it The Sims 5, at least not yet. At this point, it’s unclear what its future holds, whether it’s destined to become some sort of “new version” of The Sims 4, a different title, or some sort of integrated platform.
In any case, work on the game continues and EA has announced that “in Fall 2024 there will be a small invite-only playtest for Rene, previewing amultiplayer experience where you can meet friends and other players in a shared location.”
This will take place within the context of The Sims Labswhich is configured as a continuous platform where the various evolutions planned for the series converge and to which it is possible to subscribe (at this address) to apply to take part in these trial sessions.
