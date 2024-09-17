The situation regarding The Sims series is not very clear but some interesting information comes from the updates released in the last few hours by Maxis on the subject: on the one hand it seems that Project Renewhich should represent a sort of new chapter in the series, is destined to continue, with a new playtest planned for this fallbut on the other hand Electronic Arts continues to report that don’t want to launch a The Sims 5but rather to continue support for The Sims 4.

Somehow, EA and Maxis seem particularly reluctant to want to talk about a real The Sims 5, preferring to think of a ongoing support for The Sims 4. This also has to do with the large community that the fourth chapter has built, which might not take well a drastic cut with the current chapter to “start from scratch” with a The Sims 5, which is why the publisher does not want to talk about a real sequel on the way.

The developers’ idea is therefore to continue to offer Expansions and new content for The Sims 4, but in the meantime Project Rene continues its development path, it seems.