The transfer of Ponchito Gonzalez to Pachucathe 29-year-old midfielder who leaves Rayados of Monterrey after eight years at the institution, but on loan.
Alfonso was fired by the Monterrey team after 244 games in the club, in which he won five official titles: one league, two cup and two Concacaf, but he leaves Monterrey through the back door, after ceasing to be decisive in the last two years.
Given this situation, many are wondering what happened to Ponchito Gonzalez and why he is leaving the club, because he is a Mexican player who, for that reason, does not occupy a foreigner’s place, something that will be taken advantage of by the Pachuca Club.
The exit of Ponchito Gonzalez It is due to various factors. The first of them, due to the lack of confidence that Fernando Ortiz deposited in him, since he assumed command of MonterreyAlfonso was never considered a starter and all his minutes came as a substitute.
Another factor is the injury he suffered since the semi-finals of the Closing 2023when he had to undergo meniscus surgery. This caused him to miss a large part of the tournament Opening 2023 and that would diminish his influence on the team.
By the time he arrived Tano Ortiz, Little poncho He was no longer getting any minutes and could not recover his level, so he also left the club with the aim of adding more minutes in the Liga MXin addition to the excitement of competing in the Club World Cup with the Tuzos.
At the moment, Ponchito Gonzalez It is valued at almost 4 million dollarsaccording to the specialized portal Transfer market; however, the transfer is given as a transfer and Striped you will not receive a sum for the transfer.
