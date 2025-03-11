Zelenski arrives in Saudi Arabia on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the USA

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has arrived this Monday in Saudi Arabia to meet with the country’s heir prince, Mohamed Bin Salmán, on the eve of the meeting that a Ukrainian high level delegation must maintain Tuesday with US representatives.

“The president arrived in Saudi Arabia,” confirmed the Ukrainian presidential advisor Dmitró Litvin, cited by the Ukranian Ukrinform newspaper.

Zelenski announced this weekend that the Ukrainian delegation will be composed of Foreign Minister Andrí Sibiga; the defense, rustem umérov; the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrí Yermak; And one of his attachments, the military Palisa.

For its part, the US delegation will be headed by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The National Security Minister Mike Waltz, and the envoy of President Donald Trump for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, are also expected to participate in the American administration.

The meeting occurs after Washington has interrupted the supply of weapons and intelligence information to Ukraine to press kyiv to accept negotiating with Russia in the conditions that USA wants to impose.

Rubio said Monday that he hopes that Tuesday’s meeting goes well, but has pointed out that “clearly establish the intentions of Ukraine” about peace and confirm that “she is prepared to do difficult things, as the Russians will do.”

After the dispute between Zelenski and Trump in the White House, Zelenski said his country is “willing to work under Trump’s leadership” and “willing to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible. In his message, Zelenski opened the door to a high limited fire and an exchange of prisoners as a first step. Trump wants to close the fire as soon as possible, but Ukraine requests safety guarantees and substantive negotiations for this process to end the war final.

Last week, Rubio already put all the responsibility in kyiv. “We ask the Ukrainians not to sabote [la paz]” “Russia’s answer was that they are interested in speaking [de negociaciones de paz]. It is difficult to advance when the other part of the conflict says that it is not interested in peace at all, ”said the Secretary of State.