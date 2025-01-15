Surely on more than one occasion you have gone to take a avocado from the fruit bowl or the refrigerator and you found it hard as a stone. And let’s be honest, no one enjoys it like this, especially if it’s spread on toast or added to a salad. Although it may be an advantage for farmers that this fruit takes longer to ripen than others and thus does not suffer damage during transport, it is a common impediment among consumers. Generally, avocados take about a week to ripen, and sometimes there is neither time to wait nor patience. What to do then? Apply this trick that they tell us in Simply Recipes.

A banana and a brown bag

There is a trick to shorten the ripening process of the avocado, this is how he explains it Rachael Laenenfarmer and director of agriculture and operations for Kimball Avocados. It is very simple, since you will only need two things that everyone usually has at home: a bunch of bananas and a brown paper bag.

Bananas emit ethylene gas, a plant hormone that causes them to mature earlier, a consequence of which they usually turn black. “Placing an avocado near a banana gives the avocado more of the natural ripening agent, which makes it ripen faster,” explains Laenen. Of course, you can’t expect it to work miracles either, so you won’t be able to use that avocado the same day, but the waiting time will be reduced.

| Source: Istock

You may have heard at some point that leaving avocado in a brown paper bag helps it mature faster. Fortunately this is not a myth, as Laenen confirms that this method works. Now, the best way to shorten the time is combine the best of both worlds: Place the avocado with the bananas inside a brown paper bag so that the ethylene gas remains concentrated.

Having the ambient temperature inside the bag be slightly higher also helps the ripening process. Therefore, according to this agriculture we would be talking about a wait of 36 hours, compared to a week.