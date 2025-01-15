The return of Andy and Lucas to ‘El Hormiguero’ gave a lot of talk, where the Cádiz duo exclusively told juicy information about their farewell tour. Two were also the protagonists of the delivery on Wednesday, January 15, although their recognition comes from the seventh art. The actresses Macarena Gómez and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo commissioned in the program Antenna 3 to present, as ambassadors that they are, ‘The Silver Credit’. With this initiative, the channel AXN wants to encourage the creation of leading roles for women over 50 years of age.

An important message that they launched in the ‘prime time’ of the Atresmedia network after a somewhat rushed start to the interview by the presenter. And when presenting it, Pablo Motos verbalized that he had hit “the first skid of the night” when announcing to Macarena Gomez like Macarena Garcia.

“Oh really? “I’m leaving the program,” the actress threatened, feigning indignation. “I’m an idiot too, because no one had noticed and they were with a sign that said ‘Gómez’,” lamented the presenter.

The protagonist of ‘Shrews‘She was willing to repeat her entrance to the set, but as Motos recalled, the broadcast was direct. He then chose to let it be, understanding that “you are very nervous to be with two hotties.”









However, the one from Requena reminded the woman from Córdoba of the promise they had sealed from their last visit to ‘The Anthill‘, “from your parrot Manolito.” “Macaw Agapita,” she corrected him. “I’m not giving a single one tonight,” admitted the host of the format. Indeed, the guest had complied by teaching her animal to say ‘Pablo Motos’.

Claiming women over 50 in fiction

After the improvised start of the interview, both actresses entered fully into the project that had brought them there. «The AXN platform launches it so that we become aware and the industry embarks on something very necessary such as women with leading roles from the age of 50 in fiction. Which there isn’t. Only 25% in comparison,” explained Guillén Cuervo. In addition, she added that “women our age are fashionable, we are very cool.”

In this regard, the journalist celebrated the interesting batch of female directors in Spanish cinema who are winning all the awards inside and outside our borders, such as Paula Ortiz, Carla Simon, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa… “There are many and they are wonderful,” he emphasized.

“What the channel aims to do is encourage producers, scriptwriters, directors, and even other platforms to join the movement and write roles for women over 50,” he added, for his part. Macarena Gomez. His colleague mentioned some examples of recent series such as ‘Sky blue’, ‘Want’ either ‘The Asunta case’emphasizing the need for us to “be protagonists of our stories.”