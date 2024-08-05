Guadalajara.- Chivas was once again eliminated from the Leagues Cup, losing in a penalty shootout to the Los Angeles Galaxy 5-4, after tying 2-2 in regulation time; “Tiba” Sepúlveda failed in the sudden death and Chivas could no longer advance to the next round.

From the start of the game, Chivas came out with the aim of beating the Los Angeles Galaxy. At the start, “El Rebaño” had announced Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the starting eleven, but during the warm-up he suffered from a calf problem, so Ricardo Marín started as center forward.

In front of a packed Dignity Health Sports Park, Chivas was surprised in the first few minutes by the Galaxy, who exerted high pressure, and Gastón Brugman was the one who gave the first warning with a dangerous shot from outside the area that went wide of Raúl Rangel’s left post.

But Chivas knew how to shake off the pressure, took the ball and the initiative to enter the area in the 7th minute with a shot by Alan Mozo that was deflected by goalkeeper Novak Micovic, but the play continued, Chivas did not lose sight of the ball that returned to the feet of Mozo, who now did not forgive to send it to the back of the net for 1-0.

However, Chivas’ pleasure did not last long because Galaxy once again took control and at 11′ they created a triangle in the red and white area that was finished off by Joseph Paintsil for 1-1.

And once again, Chivas took control of the match by having possession of the ball and giving it circulation to generate clear opportunities with shots from Ricardo Marín, Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, but goalkeeper Micovic became a factor by preventing the ball from ending up in the net.

In the second half, Chivas came close to taking the lead again in the 61st minute with a shot off the crossbar by Fernando Beltrán, but after the miss, in the 66th minute the Galaxy showed no mercy. Gabriel Pec received the ball and touched it perfectly to put the ball out of Raúl Rangel’s reach for the 2-1.

In the following minutes, Chivas fell into desperation as they wanted to win with pure impetus, and when it seemed that they were saying goodbye to the Leagues Cup, an accurate header by Cade Cowell appeared in stoppage time at 90 (+2) for 2-2.

In the penalty shootout, the following scored for the US: Gabriel Pec, Delgado, Joseph Paintsil, Ricky Puig, and Diego Fagúndez missed.

For Chivas, Cade Cowell, Alan Mozo, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, and Erick Gutiérrez scored, while Omar Govea failed.

In sudden death, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda failed, and Chivas said goodbye to the Leagues Cup.