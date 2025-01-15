One of the biggest “harmless” evils we face today are undoubtedly spam calls or commercial calls. And although these generally do not pose a threat to our cybersecurity and privacy, they are very annoying, especially when they are repeated several times a day at the most inopportune times possible.

Although a law was created that prohibited this type of calls under certain conditions, companies have found legal loopholes that allow them to continue making them, although it must also be said that many continue with their illegal behavior and continue making random calls.

The problem is that Since we do not have the number saved, we do not know for sure who is calling us, and that is why in most cases we take the call and again it is a call in which they try to sell us something. Although also You have to be alert because the odd scam can sneak in. among these supposed commercial calls.

The best thing to avoid these types of calls is being able to identify them before answeringand since it is such a burning problem, manufacturers have stepped up to give users tools to help them combat spam.

How to know if it is a SPAM call without picking it up on Android

In this case, Android phones are somewhat more advanced and within the Android Phone app itself (the one that comes pre-installed on your mobile) there is an option that you can activate to identify calls of this type. To do it you just have to:

Open the app Phone. Go to Settings. Here, select the option Caller ID and SPAM. Activate both options that appear: View caller ID and SPAM and Filter SPAM calls.

How to know if it is a SPAM call without picking it up on iPhone

Unfortunately, iPhone does not have such a developed option for calls, but what you can do is go to a third-party app, such as Truecaller, Hiya or Nomorobo that you can download for free from the Apple app store, you can even find them for Android too.