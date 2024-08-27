Roberto Martinez is close to announcing those called up for the next commitments of the national team Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldoaged 39, warns that he wants to continue in the group, despite his discreet role in the past Eurocup.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one,” said the former Real Madrid player.

“But right now, what I want is to be able to help the team in its next commitments. We have the League of Nations and I would really like to play,” Cristiano said.

In an interview with NOW – a channel owned by a media group in which he is one of the main investors – Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his future after retiring from football and gave a resounding ‘No’ to being a coach.

“In my mind, for the moment, the possibility of being a coach is not on the horizon. of a first team or no team. It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it.”

“I don’t see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds,” he said.

And he concluded: “I don’t know if I will retire soon. In two or three years… But, probably, I will retire here in Al-Nassr“.

