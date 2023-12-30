América is very clear about its key signings to reinforce the squad. The club needs a left winger, and both Jardine and the board are clear that Salvador Reyes is plenty in the squad and the idea is to give him an outlet to bring in someone in better shape so that he can compete and be the generational replacement from of the summer of Luis Fuentes.
Although the work to reinforce that left sector is becoming a headache for América, the transfer of Reyes is being a complex move. However, finding the player who will take the vacancy is even more difficult, since weeks ago those of Coapa failed to sign Omar Campos and now the signing of Gerardo Arteaga is faltering, not to mention that he is almost completely ruled out.
More news on the transfer market
From the diary Record They point out that the reaction of the board of directors to Genk's price change for Gerardo Arteaga, which has amounted to 9 million euros, has not been positive. From now on, Santiago Baños and his work team at the nest 100% rule out paying that amount for the national team. Thus, for the signing not to collapse, there are two scenarios: that the Belgians lower the price due to the Eagles' lack of interest or that Gerardo Arteaga does his part and presses to force his sale downwards.
In addition to the left-handed back, in Coapa they will also look for the signing of a right-back, someone is required to take the place that Layún has left after his retirement, and on the left,
