Zakharova: The Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belgorod

Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Belgorod. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, writes TASS.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman called the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the center of Belgorod a terrorist attack and said that Britain was behind it. Also, according to Zakharova, responsibility lies with the European Union (EU) countries that supply weapons to Ukraine. She noted that Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the attack on Belgorod.

A major shelling of Belgorod occurred on the afternoon of December 30th. According to the latest information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as a result of the strikes in the city center, 12 adults and two children were killed, and more than a hundred people were injured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire MLRS.