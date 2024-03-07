Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE show jumping team is preparing for a new stage in its preparation program, to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a preparation camp in Italy that begins next Sunday.

As part of its preparations for the Olympics, the team will participate in two Nations Cup tournaments in Italy, in the 3- and 5-star categories, to be organized next April and May.

Salem Al Suwaidi, the team’s knight, stressed that qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics is a source of pride for Emirati sports, as it represents a great achievement at all levels, with the presence of the “Emirates Knights” in this global forum with all the momentum it represents.

Al Suwaidi finally succeeded in achieving fifth place in the Cup of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, 5-star category, and fourth place in the Al-Fursan International, 3-star category.

Al Suwaidi explained that the team is crowned with its successes in all continental and international tournaments, all the way to the Olympics, and the support, care and attention it received over the past years from Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club. Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Sheraa Stables.

He added: “We are proud to have the UAE flag in the Olympics, and we strive with everything we have to achieve an honorable result that reinforces the success achieved by the team in past tournaments at all levels, starting with qualifying for the Olympics, and passing through the distinguished results in the Asian Games in China, which resulted in Winning individual silver and bronze, team bronze and third place, in addition to other titles in the European and international championships held in the Emirates.”

Al Suwaidi pointed out that participating in the two European Championships in Italy within the camp also aims to qualify some new horses, in preparation for their participation in the Paris Olympics, especially since they have high quality that is in line with the ambitions of future international participations.

Regarding his expectations for competing in the Olympics, Al-Suwaidi said: “We should expect strong competitions, with the presence of elite riders and horses around the world, but the good thing is our great confidence in our abilities thanks to the high readiness, through intense preparations since last summer’s camp in Germany, and international participation in tournaments.” The European Championships, then the Chinese Masters and the international championships in the Emirates, and the provision of new horses, which gave us an excellent opportunity to interact with the best horsemen around the world.”

Al Suwaidi expressed a great state of optimism about what the future could hold for equestrianism in the Emirates, and said: “The stimulating environment in the Emirates, the good talents of male and female riders, and the interest in this sport are among the most important reasons for sustainable success, and I expect that the coming years will witness more important national achievements.” .