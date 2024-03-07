Withdrawals | Meat sausages are withdrawn from sale due to hepatitis E

Kotivara discovered the hepatitis E virus in its meat sausage after performing quality assurance due to the reported infection rates.

Food company Kotivara plans to remove several batches of meat sausage from sale, the Food Agency informs.

Kotivara tells in its announcement having performed quality assurance tests due to the reported cases of hepatitis E. THL reported in January that more hepatitis E infections have been detected in Finland than usual.

During the quality assurance of Kotivara, a virus was found in one of the meat sausages.

The company was unable to verify the exact origin of the virus in its raw material, so it is removing from the market all products that contained the same semi-finished product as the batch in which the hepatitis E virus was found.

Hepatitis E is a liver infection caused by a virus, which is most often transmitted through food.

From sales deleted batches should not be used.

The products that have been removed include Meetvursti heel 1 kg, Kartanon meetvursti 225 g, Kartanon Pippuri meetvursti 200 g, Meetvurstigruhe 5 mm 7.5 kg, Metro meetvurstisuikale 2 kg, Meetvurstisuikale 1.5 kg.

Lots have been on sale since the beginning of November.

The best-before dates for several batches have already passed. However, the recall also applies to these products, because meat sausage can possibly be used even after the best before date, the Food Agency's announcement states.

The exact listing of lots can be found in Kotivara's bulletin. The purchased product can be returned to the place of purchase, where the price will be refunded.