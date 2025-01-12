From left to right: Fouad Ali El Himma, Abdllatif Hammouch, Yassine Mansouri and Mohamad Mounir El Majidi. In the center of the image, Mohamed VI

The long absences of Mohamed VI from his country and his obvious health problems have highlighted the real influence that the monarch has on Alawite politics.





Written in the Constitution, the king of Morocco has almost full powers. Controls the Executive branch, appointing ministers and making decisions in key areas; the Legislative power, strongly influencing the law-making process; and the Judiciary, appointing judges and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only