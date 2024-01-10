When we talk about dubbing and video games there are many issues that we can decide to bring up: we can talk about the ever decreasing localizations in Italian of high-end products (see for example the case of Avatar and Far Cry 6), but this is not the case.

In recent months a new problem has appeared in this world: the problem ofuse of artificial intelligence to replace human voice actors, as recently happened with Embark Studio's shooter “The Finals”.

SAG AFRAthe most well-known trade union in the world in the world of entertainment, has provided its shocking version regarding this new practice, triggering quite a bit of discontent among professionals.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the union has officially sided in favor of the use of artificial intelligence in the field of video game dubbing, declaring that he will worry about whether “it is done properly”.

Here is the entire statement:

The agreement between the leading voice AI company and the world's largest artists union will allow Replica to engage SAG-AFTRA members as part of a fair and ethical agreement to create and securely license a digital replica of their voice. Licensed voices can be used in the development of video games and other interactive multimedia projects from pre-production to final release.

A statement, this, that it will cause a lot of discussion in the next few days: we will keep you informed in case of news.



