When temperatures drop, Going outside means a tremendous ordeal for those of us who cannot stand the cold and we prefer to stay at home with good pajamas and the heating on. But inevitably, on many occasions, we have to face the freezing weather that is out there. Fortunately, technology has advanced so much in recent years than now There are coats with built-in heating and that make winter life much easier for us cold ones.

Specifically, for a couple of seasons, Oysho brand heated jackets are being totally viral, since they contain a technology iwarm, that is, a heating system with Temperature control via Bluetooth and portable battery. And this winter 2024-25, what has gotten all the fame has been one of its warm garments intended for skiing.

We may not go to the snow to ski this year (or never), however, if we live in areas of Spain where it is extremely cold, having a heated model like this one from Oysho will be a real pleasure for us. body, since It has been certified to resist temperatures from +9ºC to -16ºC during a standardized test with simulated wind of 0.4 M/S.

Although that’s not the point. The jacket is also equipped with a portable battery that allows us to charge any type of mobile (Android or iOS) regardless of where we are at that moment. On the other hand, the coat itself also comes with its own charger, so it will be very important to remember to connect it to the power before leaving home so as not to run out of battery and face the cold without worries.

Furthermore, due to its shape, design and color, the viral Oysho jacket is very cute and super flattering because it adjusts to the waist with a belt; so andIt is ideal to combine, above all, with casual everyday looks; as well as jeans, knitted sweaters, wool, etc.

Although it is designed for skiing, if we take into account that, currently, the ‘après-ski’ trend – which is based on how those who know the most about fashion dress when they go to the snow but transferred to the asphalt – is experiencing its peak this winter, Wearing a coat with these characteristics will be a success. (REF.: 0396/626/800. Price: 259.00 euros).

From the firm they warn that we must Disconnect and store battery separately when not in use. In addition to do not wear the jacket while it is loaded; as well as avoid direct contact with skin (always with a t-shirt or sweater underneath).





