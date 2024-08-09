The Shadow of Caravaggio: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Tonight, Friday 9 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, L’ombra di Caravaggio, a 2022 film directed by Michele Placido, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

1610. Sentenced to death for the murder of one Ranuccio Tomassoni, Caravaggio is constantly on the run from his many enemies. Pope Paul V decides to see if he can be pardoned; a mysterious inquisitor known as L’Ombra is charged with the investigation: his task will be to delve into the artist’s life and converse with those who knew him, to understand whether the man is a madman or a genius.

The investigation begins with Costanza Colonna, Caravaggio’s noble patron, who tells how the man, of humble origins, had shown his talent from a young age, which had pushed his family to finance his apprenticeship in Milan. Later, Michelangelo had moved to Rome, where he had initially frequented the artistic circles that had developed around the Cavalier d’Arpino; however, he had soon shown himself intolerant of the dictates of Mannerist art and had gone in search of a more personal language: he had therefore begun to frequent the hospital of Santa Maria in Vallicella, where he had met a crowd of outcasts, prostitutes and beggars. Fascinated by their stories, he had begun to take them as models for his paintings, having them interpret saints and even the Madonna.

The revolutionary way of “humanizing” the divine earned Caravaggio the sympathy of many noblemen, including Cardinals Francesco Maria del Monte and Scipione Borghese and the Marquis Vincenzo Giustiniani, who commissioned many paintings from him, which they were however forced to keep hidden so as not to incur censorship; a circle of painters gradually formed around the artist, of whom he acted as a teacher. Together with his friendships, however, numerous rivalries also arose, including that with the painter Giovanni Baglione (which brought him his first legal troubles) and that with Ranuccio Tomassoni, a pimp who soon became his bitter enemy. Caravaggio would eventually have several love affairs, including those with the prostitutes Lena Antonietti and Anna, each of whom would end up acting as his model.

The Shadow of Caravaggio: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of The Shadow of Caravaggio, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Riccardo Scamarcio: Michelangelo Merisi from Caravaggio

Louis Garrel: The Shadow

Isabelle Huppert: Costanza Colonna

Michele Placido: Cardinal Del Monte

Micaela Ramazzotti: Lena Antonietti

Vinicio Marchioni : John Baglione

Carlo Giuseppe Gabardini: Honorius

Maurizio Donadoni: Pope Paul V

Lolita Chammah: Annuccia

Erika D’Ambrosio:

Gianfranco Gallo: Giordano Bruno

Gianluca Gobbi: Cardinal Scipione Borghese

Lorenzo Lavia: Horace Gentileschi

Moni Ovadia: Philip Neri

Alessandro Haber: Model for the Crucifixion of St. Peter

Tedua: Cecco

Brenno Placido: Ranuccio Tomassoni

Davide Paganini: Cavalier D’Arpino

Streaming and TV

Where to watch L’ombra di Caravaggio live on TV and live streaming? The film airs tonight – August 9, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.