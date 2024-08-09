Jaws: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Friday 9 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Jaws will be broadcast, a 1975 film directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the 1974 novel of the same name by Peter Benchley. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In the New England seaside town of Amity Island, a young woman leaves a late-night beach party to go for a swim, but while in the ocean she is viciously attacked and dragged underwater by something. Her mutilated remains are found on the beach the next morning. After the medical examiner concludes that the cause may have been a shark attack, newly hired police chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but Mayor Larry Vaughn convinces him to reconsider, fearing that it will hurt the town’s summer economy. The medical examiner, apparently under pressure, now agrees with the mayor’s theory that it was an accident with a boat propeller. Brody reluctantly accepts their conclusion.

On the same day, a young boy and his dog are killed on a crowded beach, causing panic among the crowd. The boy’s desperate mother puts a $3,000 bounty on the shark, sparking a frantic hunt among amateur fishermen. Quint, the local professional shark hunter, offers his services for $10,000. Meanwhile, marine biologist and ichthyologist Matt Hooper, hired by Brody as a consultant, examines the girl’s mutilated remains and concludes that she was undoubtedly the work of an unusually large shark.

After a chaotic mass hunt, a tiger shark is caught by amateur fishermen, and the mayor declares the beaches safe. The boy’s mother, upon hearing the news of the shark’s death, confronts Brody and publicly blames him for her son’s death. Hooper expresses doubt that the tiger shark is responsible for the attacks, and his suspicions are confirmed when he disembowels it and finds no human remains in its belly. Hooper and Brody decide to go out at night in a speedboat and find a half-sunken boat while searching for signs of the real killer shark. Hooper removes a large shark tooth from the damaged hull, but accidentally drops it after discovering the body of fisherman Ben Gardner, the owner of the boat. The next day, the two meet again with Mayor Vaughn, who dismisses Brody and Hooper’s claims that a great white shark is responsible for the deaths and again refuses to close the beaches, allowing only increased surveillance. By the Fourth of July weekend, tourists flock to the beaches. After two kids prank the swimmers by using a wooden fin to scare them out of the water, the real shark enters a nearby canal, killing a boater and shocking Brody’s son, who was in the water with his friends. Martin then convinces Vaughn, who is tormented by guilt, to hire Quint.

Jaws: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Jaws, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Roy ScheiderMartin Brody

Robert Shaw:Quint

Richard DreyfussMatt Hooper

Lorraine GaryEllen Brody

Murray Hamilton: Larry Vaughn

Carl GottliebBen Meadows

Jeffrey KramerLeonard Hendricks

Susan Backlinie: Christine Watkins

Jonathan FilleyTom Cassidy

Ted Grossman: Victim of the Channel

Chris Rebello:Michael Brody

Jay MelloSean Brody

Lee Fierro: Mrs. Kintner

Jeffrey VoorheesAlex Kintner

Craig KingsburyBen Gardner

Robert Nevin: Medical Examiner

Peter Benchley: Interviewer

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Jaws live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Friday 9 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.