Criminal suspicions | KRP suspects that a man of around 70 years old killed the man from Imatra who disappeared in 2022

Criminal suspicions|A 70-year-old man living in Imatra was reported missing in January 2023. According to the report, the last sighting of the man was in the fall of 2022.

Central Criminal Police (krp) says that it has completed the preliminary investigation in connection with the case of the man from Imatra who disappeared in 2022.

According to KRP, based on the facts revealed in the investigation, a man born in 1952 is suspected of killing the missing man. The suspect was taken into custody during the investigation.

The murder is suspected to have occurred in the fall of 2022.

In Imatra a 70-year-old man living in

Based on the preliminary investigation by the police, there is reason to suspect that the man from Imatra was moving with the suspect at the time of the disappearance.

“A man born in 1952 is suspected of causing the death of a man from Imatra by using external violence. No other persons are suspected of being involved in the suspected crime and disappearance. During the preliminary investigation, the man suspected of the act has denied that he was guilty of the act,” states the head of the investigation, the criminal district commissioner Jarkko Timonen from the central criminal police in the bulletin.

During the preliminary investigation, the krp conducted terrain and waterway searches in cooperation with the Eastern Finland Police Department, the Southeastern Finland Police Department and the Border Guard.

At the beginning of the preliminary investigation, the public was asked for clues related to the case. The police would like to thank the citizens for the tips they received.

The preliminary investigation has moved to prosecution in Eastern Finland.