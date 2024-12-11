Hiberus continues to advance its international expansion. The technology and digital transformation company, based in Zaragoza, has entered the capital of the Polish company Hirely in order to promote its international expansion and, specifically, in Poland.

The acquisition of the Polish company, specialized in technological services for key sectors such as banking and finance, will allow Hiberus to strengthen its position in Europe as a global service provider. It will also grow in staff, increasing the number of professionals from the 50 that it already has in its initial team in Poland to the 300 employees within three years.

The company’s growth plan with this operation will be based on strategic areas such as technological innovation and specialized financial services. Hiberus’ recent expansion into Poland will also facilitate consolidating its position as a strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe, in addition to strengthening its presence in key markets.

In fact, Poland, due to its location in Central Europe, presents itself as a gateway to key markets such as Germany and other neighboring economieswhich will strengthen the company’s position in the region.

“The expansion in Poland is perfectly aligned with our long-term strategy, which aims to consolidate Hiberus as the main technology consulting firm with Spanish capital,” explained Loreto Rincón, global director of Financial Services at Hiberus.

For the company, “Poland provides us with a unique strategic platform to continue developing our areas of specialization, expanding our reach in Europe and strengthening our international presence,” Rincón added.

Hiberus has set the goal of reaching 8,000 professionals and 500 million in turnover in the coming years

This international operation is framed within the axes of the strategic plan 2025-2027which will be launched during the first quarter of 2025, and within Hiberus’ international growth strategy. Additionally, complete the latest international movements and investments made in Latin America, where the company has reached key markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

The project in Poland will be under the leadership of Marcos Latorre, International CEO of Hiberus, and Loreto Rincón, global director of Financial Services, who joins the board of directors of the new Polish subsidiary. Both will lead the growth and consolidation of the business in the region, ensuring that this expansion strengthens its position as a technological benchmark in Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, Eugenio Ramírez, an expert consultant in international business development for Hiberus, will join the team, contributing his extensive experience and knowledge in the sector.

Currently, Hiberus adds more than 3,500 employees distributed in 36 hubs development around the world. Your goal is exceed 8,000 professionals and reach a turnover of 500 million of euros in the coming years.