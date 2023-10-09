For every new car that has been sold during the first half of 2023, almost two second-hand ones have been transferred. In Spain there are 9.9 million vehicles with more than one owner since the first registration, according to GIPA.

The increase in the cost of new vehicles, among other factors, is helping this market to proliferate. It must be taken into account that the profile of the second-hand automobile that is being purchased today are cars that are 13.4 years old, with an average of 168 thousand kilometers and diesel, according to GIPA.

According to experts from Autocasion, the first thing you should do is look at the outside of the car; Check if there are any bumps. Scratches and small dents from parking should not discourage you when buying a car: they will serve as a weapon to negotiate the price, but they do not mean anything serious. Look for asymmetries in the bodywork. If a headlight is lower, if the bumper has more space between it and the fin on one side than on the other or if the hood fits more on one side… it indicates that there is a poorly repaired dent; That should put us on alert.

Also check that all the lights, pilot lights, moldings… Be wary of cars that equip “tuning” type rear lamps, sometimes they are installed after an accident, since they are cheaper than the original ones.

Open the hood and check the headlight mounts, front struts, and shock mounts. Keep playing seven differences… if the weld on one of the struts is different from the opposite one, it may have been repaired. And finally, since you are in the engine compartment, check if there are oil leaks, if the mechanics are too clean or too dirty.

When purchasing a used vehicle, you must take into account a few keys with which you can largely avoid taking risks in this important purchase.

The mistakes you should avoid



The first mistake made when purchasing used vehicles is not checking that the documentation is in order. Cars must have a driving license and an ITV card or technical sheet. From Norauto Remember that cars must pass the ITV after four years, every two years between four and ten years old and annually thereafter.

It is recommended to request the technical and administrative data of the vehicle from the General direction of traffic to know if you are up to date with the MOT or when the next inspection is. In addition, this report can verify the existence of seizures, bankruptcy proceedings or any other burden of an administrative or judicial nature.

Another mistake is not carrying out a visual inspection of the vehicle. Lumps, scratches or other damage can affect the value of the vehicle and its safety. Furthermore, any damage must be resolved for insurance purposes. A significant dent in the sheet metal may mean that it may have some internal problem that is not noticeable at first glance.

This first check should be of such relevant elements as the sheet metal, tires, brakes… but also of those points that may be considered less notable such as upholstery, switches or dashboard. Of course, you must verify that no indicator lights on the dashboard.

Likewise, if the vehicle has been in a beach or humid area for a long time, it may have certain rusty elements, especially in the metal areas. If the car has been in wet areas for most of its life, you need to check the chassis beams, the exhaust system, the wheel arches, the suspension, the connection points…

Mistake number 3 is not testing the car before buying it. It is important to feel comfortable behind the wheel and check in person that there are no vibrations, no striking odors, or abnormal noises. Verify that the steering wheel turns properly, that the brake works normally, as well as the brake pedal, gear lever or accelerator.

In addition, you must verify that you have carried out the appropriate maintenance checks. Manufacturers establish a periodic review based on time or kilometers traveled, essential to guarantee the proper functioning of the car. Furthermore, these reviews are mandatory to maintain the warranty within its legal term.

This review does not necessarily have to be carried out at the brand’s dealership. From Norauto they remember that passing the Official Inspection in workshops maintains this official manufacturer’s warranty. You can verify that the vehicle has all the inspections carried out in the Maintenance Book or by providing the corresponding invoice.

The fifth mistake is not taking into account future expenses, since vehicles require specific maintenance as the years or kilometers go by. For example, the timing belt is usually changed between 60,000 and 240,000 kilometers depending on the brand and model or between 5 and 10 years and this usually involves an extra cost that must be taken into account when negotiating the price. selling. If the car has a timing chain, this operation is not necessary.

If the car is purchased from a dealership or other company dedicated to used vehicles, the minimum warranty granted is 1 year (12 months). Of course, there are many companies that extend this warranty. If the car is purchased from a private individual, there are 6 months from when the vehicle is delivered to detect hidden defects or defects, that is, faults that are not visible at first glance.

Another important mistake is not checking whether it meets the individual needs of the driver and other users. There are certain essential features. For example, a family may require that all rear seats have Isofix anchors or if there is going to be a lot of driving in the center, the environmental label must be taken into account. If you travel with a lot of luggage, the trunk must be spacious… These are all factors that must be checked in person.

In any case, there are certain elements that are better to be checked by professionals, such as the suspension, tires, battery, motor or braking system. In addition, it must be taken into account that thanks to a professional diagnosis machine, electrical faults that the vehicle itself has registered (problems with the airbag, ESP or ABS) that could have been hidden can be detected. This is very important to avoid unpleasant surprises.