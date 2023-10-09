The Apertura 2023 tournament has not been easy for the Puebla team. They reached day number twelve with only nine units obtained. To continue with the competition, they had to add three yes or yes in the duel against Necaxa.
If Puebla won, it would reach thirteen points. With fifteen points at stake, the play in They would still be more or less within reach. And they got it. With goals from Guillermo Martínez and Diego de Buen they beat the Hidrorayos del Necaxa 2-1, who scored in the fifty-fifth minute thanks to a goal from Édgar Méndez.
For date number thirteen, Friday, October 20 Puebla will receive Chivas with the aim of winning again to fully enter the dispute for a ticket to the league. Or even to the play-offs. It won’t be easy at all, however.
They have been complicated days for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. Between the bad results and the indiscipline of certain players who are no longer part of the institution, they played the classic Guadalajara against the Atlas.
Although victory would not erase all the bad things that have been done in recent months, not doing so would complicate things even more. Fortunately for those of the Rebaño, the victory was categorical, taking the derby by a resounding score of 4-1.
Goalie: Rodriguez
Defenses: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva and Angulo
Midfielders: Velasco, De Buen, González and Baltazar
Fronts: Martínez and Sansores
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez
Defenses: Mayorga, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, Brizuelo
