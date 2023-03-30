The Secretary of State for Energy, Sara Aagesen Muñoz, announced this Thursday in Molina de Segura that the central government is going to publish an order by which the rate of last resort for gas will drop by 30% as of April 1. “These are important data that come to consolidate that, in this time of so much volatility, we are registering more positive data,” she said during the inauguration of the 1st Photovoltaic Energy Forum held in Molina, organized by the City Council and LA VERDAD.

During his speech, Aagasen presented various data on the growth of renewable energies, specifically the installed power increased by 5.9 gigabytes in 2022, and 76% was photovoltaic energy. Installed capacity grew by 30% compared to the previous year and photovoltaic generation also grew by 33%. “And a great photo when we talk about self-consumption which, according to data from the sector, has multiplied by two from one year to the next and continues to grow”, highlighted the Secretary of State for Energy. In addition, she highlighted the potential of the Region, which produces 8% of the photovoltaics in the entire country.

green pact



On the other hand, he valued the presidency of Spain in the European Commission during the second semester, where the industrial plan of the green pact will be negotiated, which has three fundamental axes for photovoltaic energy. One of them is the market reform that “is essential to achieve competitive prices, but also so that investors have the certainty that the investments will return.”

There are two other laws that began their journey during the Spanish presidency, one of them that of critical raw materials. “The European Union has realized, in this context of crisis, that we are extremely dependent on third countries and it is important to seek open strategic autonomy, where alliances are reliable and provide certainty,” Virginia Martínez stressed during the ceremony held in the auditorium. , in the Modem.

He assured that Spain had made the decision to start the path of energy transition a long time ago, but the pandemic and the crisis generated by the war in Ukraine have led the Government to “accelerate the processes. These crises serve as a catalyst for change”, stated the Secretary of State for Energy.

“This is what we have done, managing high uncertainty in advance, preparing for crises with reliable strategies, with strategic security and autonomy, protecting the most vulnerable and addressing responses globally with society as a whole,” he added.

In addition, he recalled that the Executive is working on up to six roadmaps and strategies, led by new energy vectors such as renewable hydrogen and biogas and approaches such as the storage strategy and offshore wind. In this sense, Aagasen boasted of the success of the calls and public tenders. “Virtually all the projects have been sold out,” she said.