Nippon Ichi Software get back on the attack with a roundup of details and screenshots for Xicatrixintroducing a series of mechanics proposed by this superpowers x academy RPG coming up Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch from the June 29th.

But let’s start with the basics: what is Xicatrice? It’s an RPG in which we’ll take on the role of a professor, intent on leading a special unit of students through dangerous missions that take place during the school year. It will be necessary to train the students through class sessions, fights and more, while also paying attention to their physical conditions.

During the class sessions, as a professor, we will be able to teach students various skills also in consideration of the types of enemies and the countermeasures we want to implement. A total of 300 different skills will be featured, each of which will be collected under one of the 15 named categories majors. To learn a particular skill you will need to select the majors match and raise certain stats to unlock it.

The battles, on the other hand, will be turn-based, where it will be necessary to select the actions for the students to take. Given their different stats, even if the same technique is used by multiple students, the strength and SP consumption will be different for each of them. Once the turn of action has arrived, the students will propose a series of actions that they can undertake, but in addition to these, it will be possible to assign active and passive skills. Some passive skills can automatically activate an active skill, others react to the actions of allies by creating a chain attack, while there will be quite others that will even allow you to launch a counterattack.

Below you can admire the new gallery of images recently released for the game.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu