The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, welcomed the signing of the maritime border demarcation agreement between Lebanon and Israel today, expressing his conviction that this development can enhance the increasing stability in the region and enhance prosperity for the Lebanese and Israeli peoples.

A statement issued by the Office of the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General indicated that the delegations of Israel and Lebanon presented today to the main mediator of the United States, Amos Hochstein their signed agreement on the demarcation of their maritime borders, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the UNIFIL mission in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

The statement said, “The agreement took the form of two separate letters delivered to the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, one signed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and the other signed by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna and Ronika, represented the United Nations at the signing ceremony, and received the coordinates of the agreement from Lebanon and Israel for deposit with the United Nations.