Baza reported several explosions in Crimea near the village of Novofedorovka

In Crimea, near the village of Novofedorovka, several explosions occurred. Baza writes about it in Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the first explosion occurred around three o’clock in the afternoon local time. There are no data on casualties yet.

After the appearance of information about explosions in the republic, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, Telegramchannel urged to wait for official information about the incident.

Earlier, Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol with drones. Six people were injured, all festive events in the city on the day of the Navy were canceled.