Previously We tell you that there are analysts who do not believe that the Metaverse will reach beyond 2025to that we must add the statements of the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, who believes that this proposal from Mark Zuckerberg’s company looks like a botched video game.

Phil Spencer declared this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal and did not hesitate to say – even though it would get him in trouble – that it is a very poorly made video game.

“We have put people together in 3D spaces to save the world from aliens invading or conquer a castlePhil Spencer told the Wall Street Journal. “Building a metaverse that looks like a boardroom is not where I want to spend the rest of my days.”.

It is worth remembering that Meta is the new name that Facebook took on in 2021 to now focus on this world of virtual reality and digital spaces. It is clear that this movement occurs when they suddenly appeared in the Panama Papers.

Another executive, in this case Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, says this virtual world is like living inside a computer and that’s the last thing he wants to do on the way home from work.

What is the Metaverse used for?

As big companies agree on how to invest in Facebook’s world of reality, many users right now are wondering what the Metaverse is used for.

At the moment it is a meeting point where several people can live together digitally. There are also slots for sale, NFT-type items, and much more. The point is that it seems that this exercise not even Facebook employees care and that’s why it doesn’t finish starting.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is committed to bringing several of its tools into this digital universe. It would be necessary to find out if Meta takes some ideas from video games to improve its user experiences.

