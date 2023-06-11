Moroccan Wydad squad:
Al-Muti’ – Farhan – Zola – Al-Amlud – Atiyat Allah – Gibran – Al-Daoudi – Al-Hassouni – Bohra – Onajem – Bouli.
The Egyptian Al-Ahly squad:
Al-Shinawi – Hani – Ibrahim – Abdel Moneim – Maaloul – Fathi – Diang – Attia – Tao – Al Shahat – Kahraba
The stands of Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca were filled about two hours before the start of the match.
Al-Ahly won the first leg at Cairo International Stadium, with two goals to one.
Wydad needs to win with a clean goal only to be crowned, while Al-Ahly is trying to come up with a clean sheet to embrace the title.
#leg #African #Champions #League #final. #Learn #Wydad #AlAhly #squad
Leave a Reply