Moroccan Wydad squad:

Al-Muti’ – Farhan – Zola – Al-Amlud – Atiyat Allah – Gibran – Al-Daoudi – Al-Hassouni – Bohra – Onajem – Bouli.

The Egyptian Al-Ahly squad:

Al-Shinawi – Hani – Ibrahim – Abdel Moneim – Maaloul – Fathi – Diang – Attia – Tao – Al Shahat – Kahraba

The stands of Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca were filled about two hours before the start of the match.

Al-Ahly won the first leg at Cairo International Stadium, with two goals to one.

Wydad needs to win with a clean goal only to be crowned, while Al-Ahly is trying to come up with a clean sheet to embrace the title.