The AfD politician Robert Stuhlmann received 46.7 percent of the votes in the district election in southern Thuringia. © Daniel Karmann/dpa/Archive

A new district administrator is to be elected in the southern Thuringian district of Sonneberg. None of the candidates achieved a majority. Now an AfD and a CDU candidate are going into the runoff.

Sonneberg – After the district election in the southern Thuringian district of Sonneberg, the candidates from the CDU and AfD are going to a runoff.

After counting all voting districts on Sunday, AfD politician Robert Stuhlmann received 46.7 percent of the votes, putting him ahead of CDU candidate Jürgen Köpper, according to data from the state returning officer. According to preliminary results, Köpper achieved 35.7 percent. The runoff election is scheduled for June 25 in two weeks. Voter turnout on Sunday was 49.1 percent.

Ramelow disappointed with the low turnout

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) was disappointed with the turnout. “It is a serious problem that polarization in society means that some voters think it is no longer relevant to them,” Ramelow told the German Press Agency after the preliminary results were announced.

With a view to the runoff election, Ramelow said he would like it if Democrats gathered and local, export-oriented companies also spoke up. In the election campaign, Stuhlmann dealt with issues that were not decided at the district level.

The unscheduled district election in the district of Sonneberg became necessary because district administrator Hans-Peter Schmitz (independent), who was elected in 2018, was retired due to a long-term illness.

Stuhlmann is an AfD deputy in the Thuringian state parliament. It is already his second attempt at the chief post in the Sonneberg district office. In 2018 he came in third place – and just barely made it into the runoff election. The Thuringian AfD with its state party and parliamentary group leader Björn Höcke is classified and observed by the state protection of the constitution as a secured right-wing extremist effort.

The CDU politician Jürgen Köpper has been interim district administrator since March, but has been running the business in the district for a long time. Two other candidates, Nancy Schwalbach (Greens) and Anja Beauty (SPD), who are supported by the Left and Greens, did not make it into the runoff. dpa