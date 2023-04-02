Maricruz, a 26-year-old who lived in the community of Cuanacaxtitlán, municipality of San Luis Acatlán, in Guerrero, disappeared since last monday was found yesterday but not as her family wanted, because she was found lifeless.

his body was found around 11:30 a.m. near the town of Yoloxochitl, on the road that connects to the town of Arroyo Cumiapa, both towns in San Luis Acatlán, as reported by their relatives and the State Commission for the Search for Persons (CEBP).

After confirming the death of Maricruz, a group of residents of Cuanacaxtitlán blocked the San Luis Acatlán-Yoloxóchitl highway to demand justice to the authorities for the femicide.

One of the alleged perpetrators of the kidnapping of the young woman said where the body was

It was unofficially announced that the body of The young woman was located by the statement Manuel, alias El Garroboone of those likely responsible for the deprivation of liberty of the young woman and subsequent murder.

It was reported that El Garrobo was detained by the residents of Cuanacaxtitilán along with another of his accomplices, the one who was driving the vehicle in which they took her, and that they could be handed over to the authorities during the course of yesterday night or this Saturday. .

The disappearance of Maricruz