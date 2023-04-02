Ukrainian war, blogger dies in an explosion in St. Petersburg

A well-known Russian blogger, Vladen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe. The Ria Novosti agency writes that seven other people were injured. The explosion took place at the “Street Bar”, in the city center near the University; according to Tass, the windows about fifteen meters away on the street were destroyed. The victim was a nationalist Russian soldier, known for his polemical “posts” against the leaders of the armed forces, and he had also been received in the Kremlin in recent months.

Ukrainian war, Kiev works on the liberation of Crimea. The Rumors of Rbc

While the repartee does not stop, the armed and verbal attacks between Ukraine and RussiaRbc-Ukraine citing the secretary of the National Security Council of Kiev Oleksiy Danilov has revealed some crucial details of the Ukraine’s plan to liberate Crimea occupied by the Russians. There are two steps envisaged: removing the Kerch bridge (symbol of the annexation, which partially collapsed in October due to the explosion of a truck bomb) and limiting the rights of pro-Russian and collaborators.

According to the secretary, they are 12 important steps in the Ukrainian plan to retake the Crimea. The 12-point Ukrainian plan for Crimea liberated from Russian occupation (annexed by Moscow in 2014) also includes a new name for Sevastopol, the so-called “city of Russian glory”, on which the Kiev Parliament will decide: perhaps it will be called Akhtiar,” suggested Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, who posted the draft plan on Facebook.

According to Danilov, there will be a mechanism for evaluating the degree of involvement of Ukrainian citizens and residents of Crimea in supporting the activities of the occupation administrations, which includes the restriction of civil rights, including participation in elections. The third point of the document concerns civil servants, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officials and other categories of persons who were on the payroll of the Ukrainian authorities in Crimea but worked for the Russian occupation structures after the February 2014: if they are found responsible, they will be deprived of their pension or will no longer be able to work for Ukraine.

