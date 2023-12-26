Practically half of the fleet. That is the number of units that Grupo Mobility will begin to replace today, the company responsible for the first electric scooter rental service to be implemented in the municipality of Murcia. This operation comes as a consequence of the situation described by the head of Grupo Mobility, Juan Ochando, who explained to LA VERDAD last week the difficulties it faced after “the bankruptcy declared” by its two main suppliers, the companies Link and Bird.

Thus, while Ochando confirms that the second continues to respond to its commitments and its vehicles will continue on the streets of the city and its districts, he reported the need to remove the first's vehicles from public roads, which total a figure of around half a thousand units. This substitution has already been communicated by registration to the Murcia City Council, since the arrival of the service came from the latter, with the signing of a signed agreement that also included the signature of the promoting company and its two suppliers. It must be taken into account that said pilot agreement had a validity period, extendable, until next April.

“The new vehicles incorporate more modern technologies, which will improve the safety and service experience of the previous ones,” said Ochando. The new supplier company is the Franco-Dutch company Ridedott, which will provide the service with electric scooters of Chinese origin, manufactured by the Zhejiang Okai Vehicle company, which “comply with all current regulations,” Ochando insisted. However, as LA TRUTH has learned, there are other companies, such as the American company Lime, interested in providing the service in Murcia and have conveyed this to the City Council.