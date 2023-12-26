Rada Deputy Shevchenko called Ukraine's entry into the European Union and NATO a false path

Verkhovna Rada deputy Yevgeny Shevchenko commented on the plans of the Ukrainian authorities to achieve the country's accession to the EU and NATO. He spoke about this in an interview with Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev, published on YouTube.

The politician called Ukraine's entry into the European Union and NATO a false path and emphasized that this should be recognized.

“And not the false, true path… The late Kravchuk once said: Ukraine should become like Switzerland – neutral and rich,” he noted.

Shevchenko added that a number of well-known generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) opposed the country's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. They admit that the country may completely lose its subjectivity.