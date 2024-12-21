Last September, the San Sebastián City Council approved its Low Emissions Zone, which will start operating on January 1, 2025Therefore, in this way Donostia will comply with Law 7/2021 on climate change and energy transition, which requires cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to have them.

On the other hand, the San Sebastian town council that the future Low Emissions Zone It will be located in the downtown area of ​​the city, and will occupy a total of 1.2 km².. In addition, access to the ZBE will be controlled by installing surveillance cameras that will detect unauthorized cars entering it.

What vehicles will not be able to access the San Sebastián ZBE?

Once the Low Emissions Zone in the center of San Sebastian comes into force, the cars that do not have the right to wear a DGT label, entry will be prohibited her. That is, these are gasoline vehicles registered before 2001 and diesel vehicles before 2006.

Although, the San Sebastian council specifies that there will be a grace period until March 2025 during which only informational notices will be carried outOnce this date has passed, vehicles without a label that access the ZBE will receive the relevant sanction. unless they meet a series of exceptions. In addition, a second phase of restrictions is planned for 2028.

What exceptions will the San Sebastián ZBE have?

File image of a panoramic view of the city center, where the ZBE will be. Unai Huizi

One of them refers to vehicles without a DGT label belonging to people registered within the Low Emissions Zone, that is, they the census address in the DGT is within the scope of the ZBE.

In addition, vehicles classified as historic by the DGT will also have the right to enter the center of San Sebastian, in the same way as cars driven by people with reduced mobility or those linked to economic activities. Finally, it is necessary to indicate that there will also be authorizations for specific periods, according to the San Sebastián City Council website.





What is the fine if you enter without the DGT label?

If you decide to access the San Sebastián Low Emissions Zone with a car that does not have the right to obtain a DGT label and one of the surveillance cameras detects your presence, The penalty stipulated by the Traffic Law for this violation is 200 euros.However, you can most certainly benefit from a discount of up to 50% for prompt payment.