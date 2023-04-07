Paying an employee less than 4 euros an hour is “unconstitutional”: a Milan labor judge established it, which upheld the appeal of a Paduan worker who received 3.96 euros for each hour. The company has violated article 36 of the constitution, according to which “the worker has the right to a remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of his work and in any case sufficient to ensure a free and dignified existence for himself and his family ”.

The woman, an employee of Civis, a private security company with registered office in Milan, had turned to the Adl Cobas to file a lawsuit against the employers. The company paid her around 640 euros net, below the poverty line estimated by Istat in 2020 (840 euros), to carry out a doorman service in a large-scale distribution warehouse.

The judges forced Civis to take the “Concierge” collective labor agreement as a reference for the classification of women, which provides for salary differences of 372 euros per month, 30% more than what is currently paid. They also established that the other sector contracts, the “SAFI” (signed by UIL) and “Aiss” (signed by UGL), are illegitimate because they provide for wages below the poverty line.

The president of the Movimento 5 Stelle Giuseppe Conte also intervened on the matter: “Figures like this do not allow you to live a dignified life: they are hunger wages, which violate what is written in our Constitution in art. 36″.

Even the leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Labor commission of the Chamber, Franco Mari, underlines how “after the sentence of the labor judge of Milan it is up to the Parliament: The oppositions have the duty to make a synthesis, not downwards, between the five bills on the Minimum Wage under discussion”.