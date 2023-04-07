Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 7 April 2023

This evening, Friday 7 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the story of Liliana Resinovich. The circumstances of her death have raised a thousand questions. The case continues to be discussed and the doubt that divides the most remains the same: was the woman killed or did she take her own life? At the center of the episode, also the story of Benno Neumair, the 31-year-old from Bolzano who killed his parents on 4 January 2021.

The picture that has emerged on the dynamics of the double crime is shocking. But in the meantime, the boy’s lawyers have filed an appeal against the life sentence, decided after the first instance sentence, issued by the Bolzano Assizes Court on November 19th. The lawyers point to the man’s presumed insanity at the time of the murders.

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 7 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4.