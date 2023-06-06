Doctor Shuppo: after using anesthetics and antidepressants, you should not drive

After using certain medicines, you should not drive, said doctor Olga Shuppo. Precluding driving a car drugs she listed in an interview with Izvestia.

According to her, all neuroactive drugs – anticonvulsants, anesthetics and psychotropic drugs can cause sensations similar to alcohol intoxication. “Antibiotics, glucocorticosteroids, antivirals, statins, antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, anesthetics and antidepressants can also have a certain neurotoxicity,” Schuppo explained.

According to her, bromides cause a decrease in cognitive abilities, anticonvulsants can cause suicidal thoughts, and valproates reduce the quality of a person’s working memory. “First of all, this is due to the ability of these groups of drugs to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in the central nervous system,” the doctor concluded.

