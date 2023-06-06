Dacia’s growth on the Italian market does not stop. The Renault group brand also recorded positive results in May, with an increase of 36.6% in sales to private individuals in a sector that grew overall by 11.3%. The Romanian car manufacturer therefore confirms sales with the plus sign in the first five months of the year, with Dacia affirming itself with 36,503 registrations from January to May 2023 which translate into a market share of 9.7%.

Sandero leads the successful Dacia

Driving Dacia’s success on the market is Sandero which in the first 5 months ranks first as the best-selling car on the private car market with 20,376 registrations, also maintaining its leadership in the B segment. Duster which ranks fourth among cars sold to private customers with 12,513 registrations. One of the historic models in the Dacia range also maintains its third position as the best-selling foreign car to private individuals.

Joggers and Spring

As far as Jogger is concerned, the new family car of the brand has exceeded 9,700 registrations since its launch, which took place in the initial part of 2022. Dacia is once again confirmed as the leader in LPG, with the ECO-G engine representing over 70% of the sales mix and takes the brand to a market share of 42%. Let’s not forget the electric one, with the little Spring ranking 6th in the private EV car market with 792 registrations. Between the electric City Cars of segment A, Spring is positioned on the podium.

Dacia’s satisfaction

The satisfaction of Guido Tocci, Managing Director for Italy is evident: “The performances in the first months of 2023 are confirmed as extremely positive and this makes us aware of the fact that Dacia is a mature brand well recognized by customers. Being the best-selling brand on the private car market and having Sandero at the same time in first place as the best-selling car on this market shows how the Best Value for Money positioning is a winning asset for our strategy. Dacia’s goal is to explore new territories, while always remaining faithful to its values: we are doing it, for example, with the launch of the Extreme version, a setup totally inspired by the world of the outdoors.”