The Russians, who came to the capital selection point for military service, revealed the main motive to go to serve under the contract. This is what they called the feeling of patriotism, transmits AGN “Moscow”.

“The feeling of patriotism and the fulfillment of the oath. The people are in danger – they need to be protected,” one of the men said.

Another noted that for him military service under a contract is characterized by good earnings and stability. He added that the ancestors also fought and defended the frontiers.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that since January 1, 2023, more than 117,000 contract soldiers and volunteers have been recruited into the Russian Armed Forces (AF).