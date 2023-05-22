Brazil Agencyi

The Ministry of Racial Equality (MIR) informed this Sunday (21) that it will call authorities in Spain to take measures after another case of racism suffered by the Brazilian player Vini Jr., Real Madrid striker, in his team’s game against Valencia, at the Mastalla Stadium, the opponent’s home.

“We repudiate yet another racist aggression against Vini Jr. We will notify the Spanish authorities and La Liga [Liga de futebol da Espanha]. The Brazilian Government will not tolerate racism either here or outside Brazil! We will work so that every black Brazilian athlete can practice their sport without experiencing violence”, says a note from the portfolio released on social networks.

During his team’s 1-0 loss to Valencia, Vini heard racist insults and shouts of “monkey” coming from the stands, shouted by thousands of fans. The game was stopped for about eight minutes and, later, the player was expelled when he was involved in a confusion. In the images, he was restrained by an opposing player with a hanging blow.

In Hiroshima, Japan, after attending the G7 Summit, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the Brazilian player, considered one of the biggest players in activities in the world. For the president, the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Spanish league and the football leagues of all countries must take measures so that “racism and fascism” do not take over football.

“It is not possible that almost in the middle of the 21st century we have racial prejudice gaining strength in several football stadiums in Europe”, he said. “It is not fair that the poor boy who made it in life, who is becoming possibly one of the best [jogadores] in the world – certainly Real Madrid is the best – is offended in every stadium he attends”, added Lula.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco also used social media to comment on the episode. “The racist insults uttered against the Brazilian player Vinicius Júnior, in Spain, are repugnant. Football stadium is space for players and fans of all colors. Already the place of racist is another! ”, He wrote.

This isn’t the first time the player has been attacked. Through social networks, he expressed his revolt with La Liga.

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here", he vented.
























